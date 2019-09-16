6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, September 16th – Sunday, September 22nd 2019

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the 8th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Saturday, September 21st 2019

Tonight is the Last Quarter Moon. Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Image Courtesy of NASA

Next Monday is the first day of fall or the autumnal equinox! Make sure to check back for details on this event!

Special thanks to Tony Rice for this information! Additionally, the following sites were used:

https://moon.nasa.gov/resources/154/moon-phase-and-libration-2018/