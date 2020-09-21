6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, September 21st – Sunday, September 27th 2020

Welcome to the 55th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, September 21st 2020

Late tonight Mercury and Spica will be close together and visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You may want to use binoculars to see them as they will be very low above the WSW horizon about 15-20 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, September 22nd 2020

Today marks the autumnal equinox or the official start of astronomical fall. Remember, the seasons are caused by the tilt of Earth’s axis. The Earth is tilted 23.5 degrees on its axis. The autumnal equinox occurs when the Earth is neither tilted towards nor away from the Sun. This results in an equal amount of daylight and night on the equinoxes.

Wednesday, September 23rd 2020

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon. The Moon will be visible if you look South at dusk (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, both Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, September 24th – Friday, September 25th 2020

Look South after sunset to see the Moon near Jupiter and Saturn (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

