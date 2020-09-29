6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, September 28th – Sunday, October 4th 2020

Welcome to the 56th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Thursday, October 1st 2020

Tonight is the October Full Moon. The Moon will be Full at 5:05 PM EDT (NASA). This Full Moon is called the Harvest Full Moon (EarthSky). The Harvest Full Moon tends to appear orange in color due to a phenomenon called Rayleigh Scattering. The Harvest Moon is in a location where the moonlight has to pass through a greater amount of the Earth’s atmosphere (EarthSky). Due to Rayleigh Scattering, blue light is filtered out first and what is left is the red and orange wavelengths, causing the Harvest Moon to sometimes have an orange hue (EarthSky).

Additionally, this year Mars will be visible to the lower left of the Moon on Thursday (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, October 2nd – Saturday, October 3rd 2020

One hour before sunrise Friday and Saturday mornings make sure to look to the East (Sky & Telescope). Venus and Regulus, a bright star, will be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). The images below show what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Oct02mo.jpg

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Oct03mo.jpg

Additionally, the Moon and Mars will look close together after twilight on Friday (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, October 3rd 2020

The Moon is at apogee today (NASA). This means it is farthest from the Earth in its orbit.

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/harvest-moon-2

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-25-october-3/

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Oct02mo.jpg

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Oct03mo.jpg