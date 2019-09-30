6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, September 30th – Sunday, October 6th 2019

Welcome to the 10th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Saturday, October 5th 2019

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon. Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon. (https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html)

Image Courtesy of NASA

Additionally, the Moon will be near Saturn tonight. (Sky & Telescope)

Special thanks to Tony Rice for this information!

