6 Storm Team Starwatch: NASA’s launch of Ingenuity could happen this week!

Welcome to the 80th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Sunday, April 11th 2021

Tonight is the New Moon (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

Tuesday, April 13th 2021

The “Summer Star”, Vega is visible tonight (Sky & Telescope)! It will be rising in the Northeast mid-evening (Sky & Telescope). To find it, first spot the Big Dipper and then spot the two stars Mizar and Alcor (Sky & Telescope). Follow a line from Mizar to Alcor all the way down to the horizon and you will run into Vega (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, April 14th 2021

No earlier than today, NASA is planning to launch Ingenuity, the Mars Helicopter (NASA). The goal of this helicopter is to test a powered flight on another planet for the very first time (NASA). Flying in the very thin atmosphere of Mars will be a huge accomplishment (NASA). You can watch the launch when it happens on NASA’s YouTube channel (NASA).

Thursday, April 15th – Saturday, April 17th 2021

The next several nights you will be able to see the waxing crescent Moon (Sky & Telescope). It will be near the bright star Aldebaran as well as the Pleiades (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for about 45 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

