6 Storm Team Starwatch: Several bright stars visible plus the vernal equinox

Welcome to the 76th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Thursday, March 18th to Saturday, March 20th 2021

The next few evenings you will be able to see the Moon near several bright stars (the Pleiades and Aldebaran) as well as the planet Mars (Sky & Telescope). To see this you will want to look to the Southwest about one hour after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky:

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-march-12-20/



Saturday, March 20th 2021

Today marks the first day of astronomical spring (Sky & Telescope)! This is also called the spring or vernal equinox. Spring officially begins at 5:37 A.M. EDT when the Sun crosses the equator (Sky & Telescope). It is the tilt of the Earth that causes the seasons. On the vernal equinox the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the Sun, so there is an equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.





The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-march-12-20/