6 Storm Team Starwatch: Several bright stars visible plus the Worm Moon this week

Welcome to the 77th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, March 22nd 2021

After dusk you will be able to see the Moon near the stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). Pollux will appear about 7 degrees above the waxing gibbous Moon. Far below the Moon you can see the Winter Triangle which includes Procyon, Betelgeuse and Sirius (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, March 24th – Friday, March 26th 2021

If you look Southeast 1 hour after sunset the next few nights you will be able to see the Moon near the bright star Regulus in the constellation Leo (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-march-19-27/



Sunday, March 28th 2021

Tonight is the March Full Moon, also called the Worm Moon.

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

Also, special thanks to Tony Rice for help with this blog.