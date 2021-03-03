6 Storm Team Starwatch: Several constellations visible this week!

Welcome to the 74th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Wednesday, March 3rd 2021

This time of year you will be able to see five constellations if you look up in the sky after sunset (Sky & Telescope). All of these constellations can be seen in profile and include the following: Ursa Major, Leo the Lion, Hydra the Sea Serpent, Canis Minor and Canis Major (Sky & Telescope). Ursa Major is the Big Bear and can be found in the Northeast (Sky & Telescope). Ursa Major includes the Big Dipper (Sky & Telescope). The constellation Leo can be found in the East and Hydra can be found in the Southeast (Sky & Telescope). Canis Minor is the Little Dog and can be seen in the South-Southeast while Canis Major, the Big Dog, can be seen in the South (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, March 4th 2021

Thursday evening through Saturday evening you will be able to see Mars near the Pleiades, which is a star cluster (Sky & Telescope). To see this look Southwest about 1 hour after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky:

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-february-26-march-6/

Friday, March 5th 2021

Very early this morning Jupiter and Mercury are in conjunction (Sky & Telescope). To see this look very low in the East-Southeast (Sky & Telescope). You want to look about a half an hour before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky:

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-february-26-march-6/

The Last Quarter Moon will also happen this morning (Sky & Telescope).



The following sites were used the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-february-26-march-6/