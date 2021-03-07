6 Storm Team Starwatch: Several planets and stars visible this week

Welcome to the 75th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Sunday, March 7th 2021

Tonight you will be able to see the brightest asteroid, 4 Vesta (Sky & Telescope). You will want to use binoculars to see this (Sky & Telescope). 4 Vesta is now past opposition in Leo (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, March 9th – Wednesday, March 10th 2021

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings you will be able to see the waning crescent Moon near Saturn, Jupiter and Mercury if you look to the Southeast (Sky & Telescope). The best time to view this is about 30 minutes before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image below for more details:

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-march-5-13/



Wednesday, March 10th 2021

Tonight you will be able to see the Big Dipper if you look to the Northeast (Sky & Telescope). The Big Dipper is beginning to tip to the left and if you look left of its center you will be able to see Polaris in the Little Dipper (Sky & Telescope). Remember, Polaris is the North Star!

Saturday, March 13th 2021

This morning marks the New Moon (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

Don’t forget to set the clocks one hour ahead tonight! Daylight Saving Time happens at 2 A.M. Sunday morning for much of North America (Sky & Telescope).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-march-5-13/