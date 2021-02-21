6 Storm Team Starwatch: Several planets visible this week plus the February Full Moon!

Welcome to the 73rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, February 23rd 2021

Tonight the waxing gibbous Moon is visible below Pollux and Castor, two bright stars in the constellation Gemini (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, February 25th 2021

Early this morning Jupiter, Mercury and Saturn will all be visible (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look 30 minutes before sunrise to the East-Southeast (Sky & Telescope). Binoculars will help you to see these planets (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for:

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, February 26th 2021

Tonight is the February Full Moon (Sky & Telescope). This Full Moon is called the Snow Moon, Storm Moon and Hunger Moon (NASA). Technically, the Full Moon occurs at exactly 3:17 AM EST Saturday morning (Sky & Telescope) but the Moon will appear bright from Thursday night through Sunday morning (NASA).

