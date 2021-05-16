6 Storm Team Starwatch: Several stars visible this week in the night sky

Welcome to the 84th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, May 18th – Thursday, May 20th 2021

The next several nights the Moon will be visible near the bright star Regulus in the constellation Leo (Sky & Telescope). Once the sky is fully dark look below the Moon in order to see part of the constellation Hydra, The Sea Serpent (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-may-14-22/

Wednesday, May 19th 2021

The First Quarter Moon occurs at 3:13 P.M. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Friday, May 21st – Saturday, May 22nd 2021

The star Vega will be visible in the ENE after dark (Sky & Telescope). It will be the brightest star in the ENE and is part of the constellation Lyra (Sky & Telescope).

