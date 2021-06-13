6 Storm Team Starwatch: Summer Solstice on Sunday

Welcome to the 88th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Thursday, June 17th 2021

Tonight right before midnight is the First Quarter Moon (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. To the upper right of the Moon you will see the star Denebola in the constellation Leo (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, June 18th – Saturday, June 19th 2021

Friday and Saturday nights after sunset the Moon will be visible near the stars Gamma and Spica (Sky & Telescope). Spica is an icy, bluish-white color (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-june-11-19/

Sunday, June 20th 2021

The main event this week will be the summer solstice (Sky & Telescope). The summer solstice occurs when the Earth’s axis is most tilted towards the Sun. The tilt of the Earth is what gives us seasons. On the summer solstice, the Northern Hemisphere sees the longest day of the year, while the Southern Hemisphere sees the shortest day. Check out the images below for more details!







