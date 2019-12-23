6 Storm Team Starwatch: Sunday, December 22nd – Sunday, December 29th

Welcome to the 22nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Sunday, December 22nd 2019

Tonight the Ursid meteor shower peaks. The meteors from this shower appear to originate from Ursa Minor (the Little Dipper). The meteors will be the easiest to spot pre-dawn tomorrow morning, but cloud cover locally may inhibit your view. (NASA)

http://i.imgur.com/2MSupEF.jpg

Image courtesy of EarthSky.org

Thursday December 26th 2019

Tonight is the New Moon. Remember, a New Moon is not visible in the sky! Additionally, today some parts of the world will be able to see an annular solar eclipse. During this annular solar eclipse, viewers will see the Sun appear as a bright ring around the Moon. (NASA)

Those who live in Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa will be able to see this solar eclipse. (space.com)

