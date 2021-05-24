6 Storm Team Starwatch: Super Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse This Week

Welcome to the 85th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Wednesday, May 26th 2021

This week the big event in the sky will be a Super Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse (NASA)! This eclipse will be partially visible for the Eastern United States with a total lunar eclipse for the Western continental United States (NASA).

In order to have a lunar eclipse you first need a Full Moon. The Full Moon occurs Wednesday morning at 7:14 A.M. EDT and is also a supermoon (Sky & Telescope). A supermoon occurs when the Moon is in its full stage and is also at perigee, or the closest point to Earth in its orbit (NASA). This supermoon will also be the largest supermoon of 2021 (Sky & Telescope). During a supermoon the Moon appears slightly larger and brighter than normal (NASA).

In order to have a lunar eclipse, the Earth, Sun and Moon all need to be aligned in a specific way (NASA). During a lunar eclipse the Earth is between the Moon and the Sun (NASA). The Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon while Earth’s atmosphere filters out part of the light that does make it to the Moon (NASA). As a result of this filtration, the Moon will appear red in color, hence the name Blood Moon (NASA).





While we will not be able to see the total eclipse, early Wednesday morning East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky will be able to see part of it and may notice that the Moon appears slightly red (NASA).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

The best time to see this partial lunar eclipse here in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky will be early Wednesday morning (Sky & Telescope). The partial eclipse will begin at about 5:45 A.M. EDT Wednesday morning (Sky & Telescope). If you catch this awesome event and take any photos, feel free to send them our way on social media!

