6 Storm Team Starwatch: The ISS passes by Knoxville Monday night plus Jupiter and Saturn are visible!

Welcome to the 79th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, April 5th – Wednesday, April 7th 2021

Again this week Jupiter and Saturn will be visible if you look to the Southeast before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). Saturn is higher than Jupiter but it will also be dimmer (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image below for details on what to look for in the sky!

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-april-2-10/

Additionally, Monday night the ISS (International Space Station) will be visible over Knoxville (NASA)! The ISS will be visible at 8:59 PM EDT and will be seen for six minutes (NASA). It will be quite high in the sky so you should be able to see it from any vantage point (NASA).

Thursday, April 8th 2021

During this time of the year, the stars Sirius and Procyon are aligned vertically in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look to the Southwest around the end of twilight to see them (Sky & Telescope). Sirius is located in the constellation Canis Major and will be on the bottom, while Procyon is in Canis Minor on top (Sky & Telescope).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-april-2-10/

https://spotthestation.nasa.gov/sightings/view.cfm?country=United_States®ion=Tennessee&city=Knoxville#.YGptj_lKiUk