6 Storm Team Starwatch: The Leonid meteor shower peaks tonight!

Welcome to the 62nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, November 16th – early Tuesday, November 17th 2020

The Leonid meteor shower peaks late tonight/early Tuesday morning (Sky & Telescope). This year about 10-15 meteors are expected each hour (Sky & Telescope). The radiant for this meteor shower, or the point which the meteors originate from, is the Sickle of Leo (Sky & Telescope).

Meteor showers occur when the Earth’s orbit passes through the debris trail left behind by a comet (NASA). For the Leonid meteor shower, the Comet 55 P/Tempel-Tuttle is responsible for the meteors we see (Sky & Telescope).

You don’t need any special equipment to watch a meteor shower. Since meteors can be seen from any point in the sky, the best thing to do is to take a seat somewhere away from artificial light and any obstructions. Make sure to look all over the sky for the best chance at seeing a meteor.

Tuesday, November 17th – Thursday, November 19th 2020

Tuesday through Thursday nights you will be able to see Saturn and Jupiter as well as the Teapot asterism (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Nov19ev.jpg



The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/leonid-meteor-shower-to-the-rescue/

https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-november-13-21-2/

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Nov19ev.jpg

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/meteors-and-meteorites/overview/?page=0&per_page=40&order=id+asc&search=&condition_1=meteor_shower%3Abody_type#otp_faq:_what_is_a_meteor_shower?