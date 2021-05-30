6 Storm Team Starwatch: Venus and Mars visible in the sky this week

Welcome to the 86th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Wednesday, June 2nd 2021

The Last Quarter Moon occurs early Wednesday morning (Sky & Telescope). Jupiter and Saturn will be visible to the upper right of the Moon (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, June 3rd 2021

If you look to the West-Northwest about 30 minutes after sunset you will be able to see Venus and Mars (Sky & Telescope). Venus will be closer to the horizon while Mars is higher in the sky (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, the two bright stars Pollux and Castor will be visible in the constellation Gemini (Sky & Telescope). You may even be able to see two stick figure twins if you look closely (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

