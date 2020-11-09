6 Storm Team Starwatch: Venus and Mercury visible this week

Welcome to the 61st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Thursday, November 12th – Saturday, November 14th 2020

Thursday through Saturday you will be able to see Venus and Mercury early in the morning (Sky & Telescope). The best time to view these planets will be about 30 minutes before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look to the East-Southeast to see these planets (Sky & Telescope). You will also be able to see the bright star Spica (Sky & Telescope). Spica is in the constellation Virgo.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Nov13mo.jpg

Northern Taurid meteor shower peaks this week!

The Northern Taurid meteor shower peaks Wednesday, November 11th through Thursday, November 12th (American Meteor Society). This meteor shower can produce fireballs, or very bright meteors (American Meteor Society).

Sunday, November 15th 2020

Tonight is the New Moon (NASA). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-november-6-14-2/