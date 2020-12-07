6 Storm Team Starwatch: Venus visible this week plus the Geminid meteor shower!

Welcome to the 65th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, December 7th 2020

Tonight is the Last Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

Friday, December 11th – Sunday, December 13th 2020

The crescent Moon will be near Venus the next few mornings (Sky & Telescope). The best time to view this will be about 30 minutes before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look to the Southeast to see this (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for:

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Sunday, December 13th 2020

The Geminid meteor shower will reach its peak tonight (Sky & Telescope). At its peak, you may see 120 meteors per hour! Remember, you want to choose a location away from lights and with a wide view of the sky!

