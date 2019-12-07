6 Things to Know about Gatlinburg’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The most wonderful time of the year is made more magical in the mountain town of Gatlinburg, where people from all over converge to watch the annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.

Here are some things to know about the parade.

‘Little Dolly’ is Grand Marshal

This year’s Grand Marshal of the annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade is Alyvia Alyn Lind, who starred as young Dolly Parton in “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors.”

More than four decades of parading

This year the parade celebrates not only the season, but also its 44th year.







Broadcast across the nation

The parade will be broadcast in more than 100 television markets during the holiday season – which is more than last year’s broadcast in 30 markets. This gives millions of viewers across the country a chance to experience what Christmas is like in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Parade Route

The parade steps off at the intersection of Highway 321 and Baskins Creek Road, then heads along the Parkway to Traffic Light 10.

Traffic flow impacts

City officials shared ahead of the parade that some road closures will impact traffic in Gatlinburg: Highway 321 would be reduced to one lane beginning at 4:30 p.m. outbound; while inbound traffic will remain at two lanes.

Then, at 6:40 p.m. Highway 321 from Baskins Creek Parkway will be closed.

At 7 p.m. the Parkway will close for the parade procession.

