6 things to know about the American Idol auditions in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ready to be the next American Idol superstar?

You can get your chance to audition for season 3 of the ABC show on Thursday in Knoxville.

Here are six things you need to know about the auditions:

The American Idol Bus Tour will be at the Knoxville Convention Center on Thursday.

You can pre-register online or in person. If you choose to register on the day of your audition, you should arrive as early as possible. If you wait until late in the day you will be one of the last people and the American Idol producers may run out of space or time to accommodate you

You must be between 15 and 28 years old. You cannot hold public office or be running for elected office. You must have not advanced to the top 10 in any previous season.

Bring a photo of yourself and a valid ID.

Here is the general audition information and the frequently asked questions.

Can’t make it? You can still audition online.