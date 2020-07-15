6-year-old boy saves younger sister from charging dog

(WNCN) — A 6-year-old boy is being hailed as a “little hero” after he survived multiple dog bites while trying to save his younger sister.

In an Instagram post, the boy’s aunt said 6-year-old Bridger Walker may have saved his sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog.

Calling Bridger “our little hero,” his aunt, known as Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on Instagram, said he was bitten several times on the face and head.

(Courtesy: Nikki Walker)

“We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks,” his aunt said in the post.

Nikki Walker said after he was bitten, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran for safety.

He later told his aunt, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” according to the Instagram post.

Bridger reportedly received more than 90 stitches.

His aunt gave this update on Instagram:

I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. Nikki Walker

Bridger’s bravery caught the attention of several celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo and Octavia Spencer, who sent their best wishes to the 6-year-old.

Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this… People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration… Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor)

Walker added that Bridger’s family asks anyone wondering about a GoFundMe account to instead donate to the Wounded Warrior Project or Mission 22. Bridger is also a huge fan of science and geology, in particular, and anyone interested in sending him interesting rocks can do so here:

Bridger Walker

P.O. Box 22141

Cheyenne, WY 82003