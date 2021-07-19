6-year-old boy shot & killed in Middle Tennessee, determined ‘purely accidental’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A six-year-old boy was shot and killed in Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

According to a release from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 9:30 a.m. on Fairfield Road. Authorities were called to the scene for a report that a six-year-old boy was shot.

The child did not survive his injuries and died at a Nashville hospital. Investigators determined the shooting was purely accidental. The Sheriff’s Office issued a statement grieving and praying for the family of the boy. They ask the community to provide them with privacy during this difficult situation.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

TBI: Tennessee crime decreased in 2020, data impacted by COVID-19

'She had so many wounds that they could not even count them:' Cocke County animal attack victim's family member speaks

Mary gets birth certificate

Ricky Kreme Donuts available at new coffee shop

First responders graduate from crisis intervention training

Trial date set for Krystal Daniels