6-year-old Faye Swetlik was abducted, died from asphyxiation, coroner says

UPDATE: Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed that 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, whose body was found in Cayce, SC on Feb. 13 after a lengthy search, died from asphyxiation and died within hours of her disappearance.

We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

CAYCE, SC (WSPA) – Cayce Department of Public Safety officials will hold a news conference this afternoon in regard to the death investigation of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, whose body was found on Feb. 13.

The news conference will be held at around 3 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church at the Solomon’s Porch located on the right side of the church, located at 2003 Charleston Highway in Cayce.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Swetlik’s body was found in the Churchill Heights neighborhood where she lived.

Fisher confirmed that the autopsy of Swetlik was completed on Feb. 15 and the autopsy results will reportedly be released at the press conference this afternoon.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officials said during the news conference Thursday that a man’s body was found at a home on Picadilly Square on the same day authorities located Swetlik’s body.

Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man’s body as that of Coty Scott Taylor, 30, who lived at the address on Picadilly Square.

Authorities said last week that a critical item of evidence that led to the discovery of Swetlik’s body was found inside a trash can outside of Taylor’s home.

According to Cayce Department of Public Safety’s earlier Facebook post, the preliminary findings of the other autopsy conducted on Feb. 15 will also be released during the new conference.