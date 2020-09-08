600 COVID-19 cases at University of Tennessee, isolations top 2,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are 600 active COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 people in isolation at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, according to the latest data released by the school.

According to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville COVID-19 dashboard, there are 600 active cases at the university as of Monday. Of the 600 cases, 592 are students.

The 10 new cases Monday mark the smallest growth in the total case count since the university reported three new cases on Aug. 28.

School officials reported 29 new isolations on Monday, a 1.46% rise from Sunday. There are 984 nonresidential students and 955 residential students currently in isolation. There are 73 university employees in isolation.

University of Tennessee-Knoxville has also reported 303 recoveries since June 8.

School officials last week identified Alpha Omicron Pi and Alpha Chi Omega as the latest sororities at the Knoxville campus to have COVID-19 clusters associated with their organizations.

The news came just one day after Phi Mu and Sigma Kappa were also identified for COVID-19 clusters. They join Zeta Tau Alpha, Delta Delta Delta and Alpha Delta Pi on a list of sororities to have COVID-19 clusters identified in the last two weeks.

The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.

University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman provides biweekly updates on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning at 11:30 a.m.

