629 Hooters employees laid off in Tennessee, including in Knox

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 629 Hooters employees have been laid off in nine counties across Tennessee.

According to a WARN Notice from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the layoff took effect on March 16.

The 13 locations across the state were in the following counties:

Davidson

Montgomery

Rutherford

Washington

Sumner

Blount

Hamilton

Knox

Shelby

The WARN Notice says Hooters notified TDLWD on March 23.

Anyone affected by the layoff should call the Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6355.

