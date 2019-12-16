$65K+ raised online to benefit family of child killed at Mt. Juliet Christmas parade

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two online fundraisers have collected more than $65,000 to help the family of a seven-year-old boy who was killed over the weekend at the Mt. Juliet Christmas parade.

Mt. Juliet police said Rowan Frensley was struck by a trailer being towed by a pick-up truck around 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of Mt. Juliet Middle School.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report indicates the driver, Rowan’s father, was traveling at a “low rate of speed” through the parking lot and was preparing to unload passengers from a trailer after the parade. Rowan, who was on the trailer, fell off and was struck by the tires, the report states.

Rowan, a first-grader at W.A. Wright Elementary School, was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, investigators explained.

Following the child’s death, two fundraising pages emerged to benefit Rowan’s family— one on Facebook and another on GoFundMe.

Within hours, the pages raised more than $65,000 in donations. Many of the contributions came from strangers who did not know Rowan or his family, but wanted to help.

The investigation into Rowan’s death is ongoing. Funeral arrangements are pending.