68 pounds of marijuana found in suitcases at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Airport Police have arrested a 28-year old man Thursday after discovering a large amount of drugs inside luggage at Nashville International Airport.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dnedric Kelly traveled from San Jose, California to Nashville. A K-9 reportedly alerted officers about two large suitcases in baggage claim. Detectives then approached Kelly and asked him for consent to conduct a search.

Dnedric Kelly (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Inside of the suitcases were 68 pounds of individually packaged vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, according to authorities.

Police said neither suitcase had clothing, just a comforter and drugs.

The arrest report states that Kelly has an extensive criminal history. He was booked into the Metro jail and charged with a felony drug offense. His bond was set to $75,000.