7-month-old attacked by dog, KCSO investigates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crimes Unit along with Animal Control are investigating a dog attack that occurred on Saturday on Depot Road in Heiskell, according to a spokesperson for KCSO.

KCSO responded to the call of a dog bite just after noon and AMR transported the 7-month-old child to the hospital.

The child is in stable condition, according to KCSO and an investigation is ongoing.

