7 questions from the CDC to help determine your Thanksgiving plans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Stay and stay safe. That’s the message from the Centers for Disease Control about the upcoming holiday.

The CDC updated their guidelines amid a surge of virus impacting all corners of the United States, with 1 million new cases reported in the past 7 days alone.

“Travel may increase your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the institute said in a press release.

For those still considering travel, the CDC posted a list of questions, ‘to ask yourself and your loved ones” to determine what’s best for everyone’s holiday. A “yes” answer to any of these means, “you should consider making other plans.”

Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?

Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Check CDC’s COVID Data Tracker for the latest number of cases.

Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19? To find out, check state and local public health department websites.

Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers? Check state and local requirements before you travel.

During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?

Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?

Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?

The CDC stressed the importance of talking with the people you live with, as well as family and friends, about the risks of traveling for Thanksgiving.