SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Investigators in Sevierville are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who shoplifted thousands of dollars in merchandise from a store at the Tanger Outlets in Sevierville.

Investigators say the two suspects stole almost $7,000 worth of merchandise from a COACH Factory Outlet store.

Sevierville Police Department posted to its social media a photo of the two people as they continue their search for them. Anyone with information as to their identities is asked to call Detective John Turner at 865-868-1693.