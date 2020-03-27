$707,000 lottery jackpot sold at Knoxville Food City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One Knoxville grocery store recently sold a lot more than food and cleaning supplies.
Someone won big here in Knoxville, taking home a $707,000 jackpot playing the lottery.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Food City along Loves Creek Road.
The jackpot came from matching all five numbers plus the cash ball in the Tennessee Cash game.
