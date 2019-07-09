72-year-old zip lines to fulfill lifelong dream

One woman is proving you’re never too old for adventure.

On Tuesday, Darlene “Cricket” Hartwick got to fulfill her lifelong dream of zip lining.

Hartwick, got the chance through the “Livin’ The Dream” program offered by The Pointe at Lifespring Senior Living Community.

The program grants residents their lifelong wishes.

“A lot of senior living centers, they make sure that people are fed and they make sure that they’re cared for. Those two are vital for the well-being of seniors but – we take it step further. We believe that their souls need to be fed,” says marketing sales director for The Pointe at Lifespring, Julie Sharp.

Hartwick, fulfilling her lifelong dream at the outdoor theme park Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, was more than thrilled; saying her wish was more than filled.