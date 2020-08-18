75 active COVID-19 cases, 270 in isolation at University of Tennessee ahead of semester start

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville reported Monday there are 75 active COVID-19 cases on campus and 270 are in self-isolation.

According to the latest data listed on the university’s coronavirus information page, 66 students and nine employees have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 270 people in self-isolation as of Monday.

On August 12, there were 28 active COVID-19 cases the university with 150 people in self-isolation.

On Monday, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said 23 football players had tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus in June for workouts. Pruitt said the majority of cases came after players left campus during an 8-day period around the Fourth of July holiday. He said the team’s positivity rate is under 2%.

Fall semester classes are set to start on Wednesday, August 19.

