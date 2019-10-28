$76 million redevelopment of TN Supreme Court building in Knoxville to begin Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Developers will break ground on a $76 redevelopment project at the former site of the Tennessee Supreme Court building in downtown Knoxville on Monday.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and other local leaders will take part in a special groundbreaking ceremony at former state Supreme Court site on Locust Street on Monday, Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

“This entire block has been underutilized for many decades, and the buildings have been completely vacant for about 15 years,” Mayor Rogero said. “It will be very exciting to watch as Dover Signature Properties and Bristol Development Group invest $76 million to breathe new life into these 2 acres adjacent to the convention center. This is an important step forward for downtown, and it’s been a long time coming.”

“We’re excited about this mix of redeveloping old buildings and constructing new,” said Mayor Jacobs. “It’s what we want downtown and all across Knox County.”

The old State Supreme Court site along Henley Street between Cumberland and Church has been vacant for years. Now it will be the site of 237-unit Class A apartment community. The existing, but abandoned, court building and adjacent office building will be converted into a hotel.

“We’re making such a large investment because we believe in downtown Knoxville. It’s exciting and growing mix of places to live, work, and play make this a highly desirable downtown,” said Bristol Development CEO Charles Carlisle. Carlisle is a UT grad who started his career here. Bristol is based in Nashville.

The apartment community will feature amenities including co-working space with a coffee shop, an outdoor dog park with pet spa, 24-hour package receiving and sending, supplies for package returns, gift-wrapping and packaging, a wellness studio for meditation and yoga, a fitness studio, pool, outdoor kitchens, and a media center.

The building will also feature public art along the sidewalk for both residents and people walking by to enjoy.

Bristol Development and Dover Signature Properties paid the city $2.6 million for the land after the city bought the land from the state for $2.5 million. Renovations plans were unanimously approved by the Knoxville city council in late May.