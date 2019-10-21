$76 million redevelopment of TN Supreme Court building in Knoxville to begin next week

A proposed rendering of the new hotel and apartment community at the site of the old Tennessee Supreme Court building in Knoxville, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Developers are set to break ground on a $76 redevelopment project at the former site of the Tennessee Supreme Court building in downtown Knoxville.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and other local leaders will take part in a special groundbreaking ceremony at former state Supreme Court site on Locust Street on Monday, Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

The long-abandoned Supreme Court Building and adjacent office building will be converted to a hotel. The bulk of the block will be the site of a 237-unit Class A apartment community.

The apartment community will feature amenities including co-working space with a coffee shop, an outdoor dog park with pet spa, 24-hour package receiving and sending, supplies for package returns, gift-wrapping and packaging, a wellness studio for meditation and yoga, a fitness studio, pool, outdoor kitchens, and a media center.

The building will also feature public art along the sidewalk for both residents and people walking by to enjoy.

Bristol Development and Dover Signature Properties paid the city $2.6 million for the land after the city bought the land from the state for $2.5 million. Renovations plans were unanimously approved by the Knoxville city council in late May.

