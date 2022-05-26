KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A state park in Kingsport has received a grant of $7,123. The money will be used to improve Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors Path State Park according to the Friends of Warriors Path State Park.

Enbridge Inc., an energy company that operates East Tennessee Natural, gave the grant to the Friends of Warriors Path State Park.

“On behalf of Tennessee State Parks, we are so appreciative of Enbridge’s decision to support the Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground,” said Sarah Leedy, park manager at Warriors’ Path. “Also, thanks to Friends of Warriors’ who have worked so closely with Enbridge to apply for this grant.”

“A community makes life better – and that’s what Enbridge Fueling Features is all about,” said Don Keen, operations supervisor for the Kingsport area. “We exist to help fuel quality of life within communities where we work and operate in North America, but it’s more than just the energy we deliver. It’s the energy we put in. Through Enbridge Fueling Futures, we’re listening – and we’re acting – in communities across North America.”

According to a release, Warriors’ Path is the only Tennessee State Park with a Boundless Playground. This is a playground that allows children of all physical and mental abilities to play together.

Other notable features at the park include the Lions Narnia Braille Trail, with eight sensory stations along the path that tell the story of Aslan of the Chronicles of Narnia, the fully accessible Anderson Treehouse and the Palmer Center Foundation Amphitheater, which can hold up to 1,000 people.