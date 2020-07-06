8 people presumed dead after two planes collide over Idaho lake

(CNN) — Eight people are believed to be dead after two planes collided over Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho and then sank, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Higgins said.

A call came in for two planes that had collided over the lake around 2:20 p.m., Higgins told CNN Sunday.

Two victims, both deceased, were recovered from the air crafts before they sank, Higgins said.

The remaining six victims are still unaccounted for but are believed to be dead, Higgins said. They include adults and children but no further details were available.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the collision or how many victims were on each plane, Higgins told CNN.

The planes were located by a sonar team in 127 feet of water, Higgins said, and will not be recovered until either Monday or Tuesday.

One aircraft involved in the collision was a Cessna 206, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor told CNN.

Investigators do not yet know the make and model of the other aircraft involved.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the collision, Gregor said.

There were several witnesses who either saw or heard the collision or were witness to the aftermath, Higgins said, as many people were boating on the lake during the holiday weekend.