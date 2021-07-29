8-year-old paints birdhouses to raise money for Knoxville crash victim’s family

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 8-year-old is painting birdhouses to sell in hopes to raise money for the family of a crash victim he barely knows personally.

Ashley Bailey, 17, has been in the hospital ever since another driver crashed into her head-on on Maynardville Highway in late June. Bailey’s passenger, her friend Jaelyn Collins, died in the crash.

Carter Roderick lives down the road from the Bailey family. Although he’s never met her, he is friends with Bailey’s younger brother. “I know Chance. So, we’ve been friends since I think two years ago,” Carter said.

Carter’s mom, Tracy Roderick, told him what happened to his friend’s sister, including the part about the driver admitting to drinking and driving.

“Yeah, we eventually talked about how she was hit by a drunk driver, and so Carter asked a bunch of questions, and now he’s really adamant about adults not making dumb decisions on drunk driving,” Roderick said.

She said Carter knew he wanted to help his friend’s family in some way. Carter started researching ideas online for ways he could raise money.

“Get pied in the face. Eat a really hot pepper… Go with that, that would be a lot of money you’d have to been raised cause I’m not a fan for hot stuff,” Carter said. Carter’s mom came up with a better idea and one that he would enjoy doing: painting birdhouses. “I’ve always loved painting,” Carter said.

Roderick posted to Facebook about the fundraiser, and orders have been coming in non-stop. So much so, she created a Facebook group for the orders.

“It’s crazy. Like, lots of people have donated cash and people have ordered birdhouses. We have 40 right now to make. I think he’s made six or seven. Just, it takes a long time, so we’ve stopped taking orders for just a little bit,” Roderick said.

Each birdhouse is made to order. “Some people will tell me what to paint. And some people, I’ll figure out what to paint because they’ll tell me that they want my design,” Carter said.

He has several designs to choose from. His mom couldn’t be more proud of the selfless act of her son. “He’s very sweet. He’s got a very sweetheart. He’s very kind to people and yeah, he just likes to help,” Roderick said.

She just hopes the lessons he’s learned by doing anything he can to help out will stay with him forever.

“He’s a Christian, so he thinks that the Lord wants you to go serve people, so I hope he always remembers that. And um, just that drunk driving, like I hope he always remembers not to drink and drive,” Roderick said.

Carter’s goal was to raise $1,500 for the Bailey family. But, he said he might just increase that to $2,500.

So far, he’s been able to hand Angela Bailey, Ashton Bailey’s mother, $1,001. The handoff was the first time they met. She said Carter is such an amazing boy and couldn’t be more grateful for what he’s doing. He has a lot more birdhouses to paint.

“It’s probably going to be a month or two before we finish all of them. Maybe three,” Carter said.

Angela Bailey said her daughter has been through eight surgeries since the crash, but she’s getting stronger every day. The Bailey family also has a fundraiser going online for the medical costs.

Although Carter’s birdhouse sales are on hold for the time being, you can check out his work and possibly make a request down the road in this Facebook group: Carter’s Fundraiser for Ashton Bailey.

Roger Barnhart, 39, of Knoxville has been charged with vehicular homicide following that two-vehicle crash on Maynardville Highway at Texas Valley Road, which injured Ashton Bailey and killed Jaelyn Collins.