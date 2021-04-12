$80,000 seized in Jacksboro drug bust

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seized $80,000 in drug profits after a traffic stop.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Appalachian Highway 25 near the city of Jacksboro on Monday, April 5. Two large bags containing approximately 32 grams of what was identified as heroin were found. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of more than $80,000 in cash. The suspect stated the money came from drug sales.

After the stop, a search warrant was issued for the driver’s house. Additional narcotics, money from drug sales and an ATV reported stolen from Anderson County were recovered in the search of the home.

The suspect has not been identified as the investigation remains ongoing.