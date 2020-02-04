84-mile challenge celebrates anniversary of Norris Dam State Park

LAKE CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Norris Dam State Park is challenging visitors to get out and experience all the park has to offer in celebration of its 84th anniversary.

The Norris Dam 84-mile challenge is a health initiative for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding and paddling. The goal of the year-long challenge is to get people exploring Norris Dam State Park, the Norris Watershed, TVA Trail and waterways. All this to mark 84 years since the completion of Norris Dam.

Visitors can download an activity log from the Tennessee State Parks website to catalog their progress throughout the year.

Participants who turn their logs into the park visitor center by December first will receive a patch showcasing the accomplishment.

Visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/activities/norris-dam for more information.