KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s third annual No Trash November brought in the largest amount of trash since the program’s beginning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, more than 86,000 pounds of litter was removed from communities throughout the state as a part of No Trash November. This is significantly more than the goal of 50,000 pounds set for 2023 and nearly double the amount removed in 2022.

“The impact of No Trash November continues to grow each year,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “This initiative affirms why Tennessee is called the volunteer state and is an excellent example of successful collaborations between nonprofit organizations, volunteer groups, and state, county, and city governments.”

For 2023, 2,201 volunteers joined in 154 cleanups, collecting 4,303 bags of litter, weighing 86,064 pounds. In addition, 37 of Tennessee’s 95 counties were represented. Residents were invited to join public clean-up events being held across the state.

In 2022, more than 48,000 pounds of litter was collected and more than 46,000 pounds of litter were removed in 2021.

“We are grateful for our many partners across the state that came together in November to help us in our mission to prevent and reduce litter,” said Brittany Morris, TDOT Transportation Program Coordinator. “This year’s No Trash November exceeded our goal by more than 36,000 pounds. We also increased the number of cleanups and volunteers and expanded the program to include even more opportunities for student-athletes and youth groups, including Girl Scout Troops.”

Two East Tennessee groups received special recognition for the most pounds collected by an Adopt-A-Highway group and a river group. HOA Litter Angels in Lenoir City collected 960 pounds, and Keep Tennessee River Beautiful removed 13,126 pounds from Cherokee Lake of the Holston River.

According to TDOT, there are 88 million pieces of litter on Tennessee’s roads at any given time. Every year, TDOT spends over $23 million on litter pickup and prevention education. Part of this funding comes from revenue from Tennessee’s Soft Drink and Malt Beverage industries.