8th annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Eighth Annual Big Kuhana Wing Festival, which raises thousands of dollars for charity each year, has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers confirmed Tuesday that the festival, set to take place on September 6 at Knoxville’s World’s Fair Park, will not take place this year due to public health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival attracts an average of 8,000 attendees yearly, according to a press release.

Proceeds from the festival directly benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, The Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley, Survivor Fitness and the UT Culinary Department. The festival has raised over $400,000 to date.

Festival founder Matt Beeler said they will launch Big Kuhana Wing Festival Donation Day and make an announcement regarding the festival on July 6. For more information, visit BKWFestival.com.