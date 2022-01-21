Video courtesy of TDOT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Winter storms moved through Tennessee and left roads damaged after multiple freezing and thawing cycles.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is using their available staff members to begin fixing potholes and damaged areas as quickly as possible. $3.32 million of the $9.16 million budget has already been put towards road repairs.

Asphalt plants are closed for the winter season, requiring TDOT crews to use a cold mix to temporarily repair these potholes. Permanent repairs may not be completed until spring or early summer.

TDOT Community Relations Officer, Mark Nagi, said their crews will be out working on repairs over the next few weeks.

Nagi added that this type of construction is dangerous, and should be taken seriously by drivers.

“You’ll see our crews patching potholes nearly a foot away from incoming traffic,” said Nagi. “You may not think 30-45mph is fast, but if you’re that close to a car it can do serious damage to someone’s well-being.”

Efforts will be made to perform these repairs during off-peak travel times, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekdays. Some lane closures may extend into late afternoon, evening and weekends. TDOT asks motorists to be prepared for short-term traffic delays, and to be patient.

Nagi encourages citizens to report potholes through their website. When reporting a damaged road, be sure to include the exact location, mile marker and any nearby cross streets or interchanges.