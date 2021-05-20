9 bridges being replaced in Cherokee National Forest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nine bridges on the Indian Boundary Loop Trail in the Tellico Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest will be replaced beginning May 24.

The parts of the trail not impacted by the replacements will remain open. The replacement bridges will be 5.5 feet wide, have a load capacity sufficient for a fully loaded utility terrain vehicle, and will have a clear span across the creeks creating no impact to waterways.

The project started in 2020 when four of the 13 bridges were replaced. The use of this trail has steadily increased, creating a greater need to provide safe bridges while protecting riparian resources.

“We recognize that the project may be an inconvenience for some visitors,” said Tellico District Ranger Stephanie Bland. “The overall improvements to the trail will be worthwhile as this is one of the most-visited areas on the district.”

The project will be ongoing from May 24 through June 15 and the fishing access parking area will be closed to store building material and equipment.

Visit www.fs.usda.gov/cherokee for more information.