KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Applications are being excepted in nine east Tennessee counties for mini-grants to support classroom science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education projects.

Teachers and schools in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane, Scott and Union counties are eligible to apply for a mini-grant.

The grants awarded are available in three levels:

Single classroom: $750

Multiple classrooms: $1,000

Entire school: $1,500

Teachers who are submitting an application should focus on STEM relevance, projects encouraging students to explore lives of scientists, mathematicians or materials to develop problem solving and critical thinking skills. More information on the application process can be found at https://bit.ly/3gGRO5H.

UCOR will be accepting applications online from Feb. 14 through March 14 at 5 p.m. There is no limit on the number of submissions a school may submit. Winners will be notified no later than April 14, 2022.

The contact for the UCOR mini-grant program in Shannon Porter. Contact her at (865) 576-7476 or ucorminigrants@orcc.doe.gov

This is the 11th year the UCOR, an Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs which manages environmental cleanup for the Department of Energy, has awarded mini-grants.