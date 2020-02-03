’90s snack favorite Dunkaroos are coming back this summer!

Live Now
Dunkaroos are coming back!

Everyone’s favorite ’90s snack will be returning, according to their social media accounts.

The discontinued cookies and frosting treat recently set up Twitter and Instagram accounts, and confirmed a Summer 2020 release with Monday posts.

The posts feature a very ’90s-style video featuring trends that are “not coming back,” followed by a “Definitely Coming Back! Summer 2020” tag at the end.

Before Monday, the Dunkaroos Instagram account had only posted a teaser pic of frosting.

So tight-role your acid-washed jeans and get ready for some sugary goodness!

