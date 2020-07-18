99-year-old grandma beats COVID-19

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A spunky great-grandmother from Calhoun County has beat COVID-19.
Millie Cooper beat the virus last month after turning 99 years old in May.
“Words can hardly describe how relieved, thankful, and just flat out proud I am of my 99-year-old grandma Millie Cooper of Battle Creek, Michigan for kicking #COVID19 square in the butt! We received word today that she’s officially recovered. Unreal!“ Hamilton schools teacher Andy Losik tweeted.
Losik told News 8 his grandma has a “quiet kind of toughness”.
Family and loved ones were able to gather outside her nursing home in May to wish her a happy birthday.
“She had also been a foster grandparent for Battle Creek Public Schools well into her 90s. She grew up on a farm in BC, and then raised three daughters in Springfield. Before my grandpa passed away, they were avid travelers and enjoyed winters in Florida. Just a great, great lady,” Losik shared.
In addition to three daughters, the matriarch is blessed with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knoxville sees first triple-digit rise in cases, testing event Thursday
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Hamblen County won’t have mask mandate anytime soon, mayor says
- Knoxville Catholic football player tests positive for COVID-19
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: TDH reports more than 71K COVID-19 cases
- Target, CVS join list of major retailers mandating masks
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports two new deaths as active cases approach 1,000
- 36 students from Illinois high school test positive for COVID-19
- Rising virus totals force rethink of bars, schools, tourism
- Health expert warns of flu and COVID-19 colliding in same season
- Vanderbilt recruiting up to 1,000 for COVID-19 vaccine trial
- Parent, pediatrician and state health commissioner Lisa Piercey on her own kids going back to school
- Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries
- Kroger to require all customers in all locations to wear a mask starting July 22
- Boys & Girls Club staff member tests positive for COVID-19, causes temporary closure