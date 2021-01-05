‘A big sense of relief:’ H&R Block customers receive second stimulus check following delay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A second round of stimulus checks have begun rolling out, but some taxpayers who use H&R Block experienced a delay in getting their money.

The company says some customers may have noticed an incorrect account number for their deposit.

By Tuesday evening, the customers we spoke to finally had their checks in hand.

“I could cry honestly,” said Tamera Bartlett. “We owe $500 on rent, so that’s where mine is going.”

The road to relief was not a smooth ride for Bartlett, an H&R Block customer.

She says she was expecting to get that $600 check a day before.

“I had never seen the account number that they put it into. So I was like what do I do about that,” Bartlett said.

It’s a similar story for Sarah Mitchell, who says she also uses the tax prep company.

“It stated that it was in a different account that I have no affiliation with. So that was a little concerning in itself,” Mitchell said. “I panicked a little bit, because since it was a temporary account and I didn’t have any access to it, as a mother it’s like how well am I supposed to make sure everything’s correct and make ends meet.”

But Bartlett and Mitchell have both now received their checks and couldn’t be happier.

“I’m not going to lie I jumped for joy. It was really nice. It was a big sense of relief, to be honest,” Mitchell said.

H&R Block released the following statement: