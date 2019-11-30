A car damages two homes in Rogersville after it overturns

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Charges are now pending against a man behind the wheel of car that hit two homes in Hawkins County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol releasing new details on the crash that happened Thursday night in Rogersville.

Police say the 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling South on Highway 11 westbound when 40-year-old Mitchell Godsey lost control.

The car went through a yard and started to overturn taking out a fence, a flag pole. The car then hit another vehicle, another fence and home on Russell Drive.

Godsey was injured and taken to a hospital. Earlier that evening Rogersville police had initiated a chase with the car and issued a be on the lookout for it.